La Audiencia Provincial ha considerado que el sobreseimiento provisional decretado en febrero fue "prematuro" y ha subrayado la existencia de varias "irregularidades" en la investigación. 

Cie de la Zona Franca de Barcelona. ACN/Laura Fíguls
Cie de la Zona Franca de Barcelona. ACN /Laura Fíguls.

Público / europa press

La Audiencia de Barcelona ha acordado reabrir la investigación sobre la presunta agresión que sufrió una persona internada en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de la capital catalana en diciembre de 2019 por parte de varios agentes de la Policía Nacional, un caso que posteriormente el Juzgado de Instrucción 26 de Barcelona terminó archivando en febrero de este año.

La Sección 6 de la Audiencia Provincial  ha considerado que el sobreseimiento provisional decretado en febrero fue "prematuro" y ha subrayado la existencia de varias "irregularidades" en la investigación. De momento, tres funcionarios de la Policía están imputados por su presunta participación en la agresión.

El auto detalla que el hombre denunció que los policías, que le habían quitado un altavoz que utilizaba para escuchar música, se negaban a devolvérselo y, como represalia, fue agredido: cuando bajaba por las escaleras, un agente le empujó y le hizo caer, mientras otros policías estaban delante.

La víctima intentó quitarse la vida

Una vez en el suelo, alguien le arrastró hasta hacerle caer por el tramo siguiente de escaleras, lo que le causó varias lesiones físicas. Ante estas vejaciones, sumada a la "angustia" que sufría por la posibilidad de ser expulsado a su país de origen, Argelia, donde temía ser "torturado o asesinado" -razón por la que había solicitado asilo en España- intentó suicidarse durante noche del cuatro de diciembre.

Los magistrados ven "evidente" que estos hechos pueden suponer un delito de tortura, y recuerdan que en centros de privación de libertad debe exigirse el más absoluto rigor y respeto, en sus palabras, a los derechos fundamentales en el trato personal a los internos para evitar el riesgo de abuso o arbitrariedad.

"De ahí la relevancia de la exigencia del estricto cumplimiento de los protocolos, y la presunción, a los simples efectos investigativos, de que su inobservancia puede ser signo de ocultación de conductas delictivas", ante lo que recuerdan que no se han incorporado a la causa pruebas que podrían ser esenciales y que hay varios datos que avalan la denuncia del interno, por lo que consideran prematuro archivar la investigación.

