madrid
El defensor del Pueblo, Francisco Fernández Marugán, ha denunciado ante la Fiscalía General del Estado la "situación de desamparo que sufren muchos menores tutelados por la Generalitat Valenciana al cumplir la mayoría de edad", según informó este miércoles la campaña 'CIE No'.
Estos jóvenes se ven obligados a abandonar el centro de acogida y se quedan en la calle sin recursos y sin posibilidad de obtenerlos nada más cumplir 18 años, ya que "carecen de permiso de residencia y trabajo", explicó. Por ello, la Campaña por el Cierre de los CIE y el fin de las deportaciones presentó varias quejas ante el Defensor del Pueblo en nombre de 10 de estos jóvenes, algunos de los cuales fueron trasladados previamente en el CIE de Zapadores.
Sin permiso de residencia y trabajo no pueden acceder a ayudas
"A la vista de la cantidad de menores tutelados por la Comunidad Valenciana que acceden a su mayoría de edad sin contar con la autorización de residencia a la que tienen derecho", Fernández Marugán decidió informar a la Fiscalía de dicha situación. Según explicó, la falta de este permiso dificulta "la asignación de un recurso para extutelados, el acceso a las ayudas que pudieran corresponderles y la continuidad del proceso iniciado durante su minoría de edad, entre otros muchos inconvenientes".
En el escrito, donde informa de la admisión a trámite de una de las 10 quejas presentadas, el Defensor subraya la existencia de una nota de la Fiscalía General del Estado junto a otros fiscales especializados donde se instaba a las autoridades con responsabilidades en el tema de menores a reclamar agilidad en el trámite del permiso de residencia para estos jóvenes.
