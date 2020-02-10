Estás leyendo: Hallan a tres presos muertos en las últimas 24 horas en la cárcel de Segovia

Centro Penitenciario de Perogordo Hallan a tres presos muertos en las últimas 24 horas en la cárcel de Segovia

Achacan los fallecimientos a motivos "multifactoriales". Uno de los internos fue encontrado sin vida el domingo y los otros dos, compañeros de celda, este lunes. 

Interior de la cárcel de Segovia.

Tres internos del Centro Penitenciario de Perogordo (Segovia), de 25 y 38 años, han sido encontrados sin vida en sus celdas entre la tarde del domingo y esta mañana, según han informado a Efe fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias.

Sobre las 13.00 horas del domingo, durante el turno de comida, los funcionarios encontraron sin vida a un primer preso, un joven de 25 años de nacionalidad marroquí al que intentaron reanimar hasta la llegada de los servicios médicos, que solo pudieron certificar su fallecimiento.

La mañana de este lunes, sobre las 8.00 horas, los funcionarios han descubierto sin vida a otros dos presos que compartían celda, un rumano de 25 años y un peruano de 38. Instituciones Penitenciarias ha precisado que están investigando los hechos y que no consta que los fallecidos hubieran recibido atención psiquiátrica.

El portavoz de CSIF en Segovia, Fermín Pinto, ha manifestado a Efe que estas tres muertes se deben a motivos "multifactoriales". A su juicio, no se trata de una situación de "causa y efecto", y ha denunciado que las deficiencias del sistema afectan gravemente en la calidad de vida de todos los internos y también de los trabajadores.

Según CSIF, en la prisión de Segovia faltan por cubrir más de 50 plazas, entre ellas unas treinta de vigilancia, seis educadores, tres juristas, un psicólogo, dos médicos, una enfermera y un auxiliar.

