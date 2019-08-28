Público
Centro social Madrid Concentraciones, asambleas y bailes como resistencia ante el desalojo de La Ingobernable 

Representantes del Ayuntamiento llegan a La Ingobernable acompañados por la policía municipal para entregar al colectivo la notificación de desahucio y son recibidos al grito de "otro desahucio, otra okupación".

28/08/2019 - Concentración en La Ingobernable esta mañana del 28 de agosto para defender el edificio okupado / LA INGOBERNABLE

El centro social autogestionado La Ingobernable se prepara ante el aviso de desalojo que tiene fijado para este miércoles por parte del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. Sus vecinos lo tienen claro: "No abandonaremos el edificio y lo defenderemos. Siempre desde el rechazo a la violencia", afirma el portavoz del colectivo en este medio. Para ello, el espacio ha organizado "una noche de vigilia con actividades" y un desayuno conjunto donde los vecinos se han ido sumando desde ayer y continúan llegando esta mañana.  

Durante la noche del martes, varios colectivos acudieron al centro para defenderlo y realizar distintas actividades: cenas, música y bailes. Ante la posible llegada de la Policía, las personas congregadas pudieron disfrutar de bailes de salsa, al menos hasta las 00.00 horas, cuando se realizó la última asamblea y se dispersó a la gente "para respetar el silencio nocturno".

La orden de desalojo publicada en el BOE da de plazo hasta este miércoles 28 de agosto a los colectivos de La Ingobernable para abandonar voluntariamente el edificio, de titularidad pública. Aunque, según explicaba este diario, hay dos escenarios posibles: que el Ayuntamiento se persone este miércoles y acuda a los tribunales o que el Consistorio llegue al inmueble con las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad y trate de ejecutar el desalojo. 

Esta mañana hay convocada una concentración y varios colectivos preparan un desayuno conjunto al que se va sumando cada vez más gente para defender el espacio. 

Desde La Ingobernable declaran que la convocatoria está siendo como un "15M, pero un miercoles de agosto a las 9 de la mañana". 

