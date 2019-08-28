El centro social autogestionado La Ingobernable se prepara ante el aviso de desalojo que tiene fijado para este miércoles por parte del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. Sus vecinos lo tienen claro: "No abandonaremos el edificio y lo defenderemos. Siempre desde el rechazo a la violencia", afirma el portavoz del colectivo en este medio. Para ello, el espacio ha organizado "una noche de vigilia con actividades" y un desayuno conjunto donde los vecinos se han ido sumando desde ayer y continúan llegando esta mañana.
Durante la noche del martes, varios colectivos acudieron al centro para defenderlo y realizar distintas actividades: cenas, música y bailes. Ante la posible llegada de la Policía, las personas congregadas pudieron disfrutar de bailes de salsa, al menos hasta las 00.00 horas, cuando se realizó la última asamblea y se dispersó a la gente "para respetar el silencio nocturno".
Se confirma... en la @CSIngobernable se baila salsa... esperando la posible llegada de la 👮♀️ pic.twitter.com/C3bf2IJN5a— CTXT (@ctxt_es) 27 de agosto de 2019
La orden de desalojo publicada en el BOE da de plazo hasta este miércoles 28 de agosto a los colectivos de La Ingobernable para abandonar voluntariamente el edificio, de titularidad pública. Aunque, según explicaba este diario, hay dos escenarios posibles: que el Ayuntamiento se persone este miércoles y acuda a los tribunales o que el Consistorio llegue al inmueble con las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad y trate de ejecutar el desalojo.
Esta mañana hay convocada una concentración y varios colectivos preparan un desayuno conjunto al que se va sumando cada vez más gente para defender el espacio.
A media hora de la convocatoria al desayuno, así está la Plaza de la Ingobernable, llena de gente poniendo el cuerpo, el tiempo y el corazón para defender el edificio que recuperamos de la corruPPcion. Juntas somos #Indesalojables 💛#NoNosVamosDesayunamos pic.twitter.com/IHYAbXMwNq— La Ingobernable (@CSIngobernable) 28 de agosto de 2019
Desde La Ingobernable declaran que la convocatoria está siendo como un "15M, pero un miercoles de agosto a las 9 de la mañana".
💛 Así está la plaza de la Ingobernable, como en el 15M, pero un miercoles de agosto a las 9 de la mañana.— La Ingobernable (@CSIngobernable) 28 de agosto de 2019
Frente a quienes nos amenazan con el uso de la fuerza, defendemos el centro social que salvamos de su demolición y privatización. #NoNosVamosDesayunamos pic.twitter.com/rSZDAd8fZI
