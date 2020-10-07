madridActualizado:
El Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche, en Madrid, ha vuelto a abrir tras el cierre para adoptar medidas de seguridad y salud contra la covid-19 y desde este martes alberga a 46 internos.
Según señala en un comunicado la plataforma CIEs No, las organizaciones acreditadas para visitar a los internos han recibido en la mañana de este miércoles una comunicación de los responsables del centro de Aluche en la que se informa que este martes se produjo el ingreso de 46 ciudadanos, la mayoría de origen argelino.
El CIE de Aluche ha permanecido cerrado desde el 2 de abril "debido a la imposibilidad de adoptar y mantener las medidas de seguridad y salud derivadas de la situación de pandemia provocada por la covid-19, lo que impedía garantizar la protección de la salud de las personas internas, trabajadoras y visitas", recuerda la plataforma. Desde finales de septiembre han reabierto otros CIE, como el de la Zona Franca de Barcelona.
Denuncian la "imprudencia" del Ministerio de Interior
La plataforma critica la apertura del centro de Aluche dada la situación sanitaria en Madrid por el coronavirus y denuncia la "imprudencia" del Ministerio de Interior, "actuando negligentemente en su función de garante de la salud pública al incrementar volitivamente el riesgo de contagio a nivel nacional e internacional, y priorizando una vez más la función de control migratorio sobre la protección de los derechos de las personas migrantes".
Según la plataforma, las condiciones que motivaron el cese de la actividad de los CIE "perviven, en tanto que se mantienen la precariedad de las infraestructuras y las deficiencias en la prestación de servicios básicos".
