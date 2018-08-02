El Juzgado de lo Penal número 2 de Valencia ha condenado a dos años de prisión a un hombre de Sevilla que amenazó a una menor de Valencia a la que había conocido a través de Tuenti con difundir fotos de contenido sexual que esta le había enviado.
Según informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunidad Valenciana, el joven, de 22 años, contactó en 2015 con la menor a través de la red social y se ganó su confianza hasta conseguir que ella se grabara y le mandara fotos y vídeos de contenido sexual.
Cuando la niña, de 15 años, interrumpió el contacto con él y se negó a acceder a sus peticiones, la amenazó con difundir las imágenes que tenía de ella.
El acusado reconoció los hechos, se declaró culpable y aceptó la pena que le solicitaba la Fiscalía como autor de los delitos de corrupción de menores para elaborar material pornográfico, exhibicionismo y provocación sexual y amenazas.
La sentencia de conformidad incluye, además, la condena a pagar más de 2.100 euros de multa y la obligación indemnizar a la menor con 2.000 euros por los daños morales sufridos.
Los hechos se remontan a 2015, cuando el hombre y la víctima comenzaron a conversar a través de Internet en abril de 2015 después de que él le enviara a la niña una solicitud de amistad en la citada red social, que la menor aceptó.
Poco después, el hombre, que sabía que su interlocutora era menor de edad, le pidió que le enviara fotos de contenido sexual, a lo que ella accedió, y llegó a enviarle a la niña dos fotos de un pene.
Meses después, cuando dejó de contestarle y de enviarle fotos, el condenado la amenazó con difundir las imágenes en redes sociales.
