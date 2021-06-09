Estás leyendo: El Ministerio de Trabajo sufre un nuevo ciberataque tres meses después del que paralizó al SEPE

Ciberataque El Ministerio de Trabajo sufre un nuevo ciberataque tres meses después del que paralizó al SEPE

Se intenta determinar el origen para volver a restablecer la normalidad.

Yolanda Díaz
La vicepresidenta de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz. Fernando Villar / EFE

madrid

El Ministerio de Trabajo se ha visto afectado por un ciberataque este miércoles, casi tres meses después de que el Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal sufriera otro percance de este tipo, han confirmado fuentes de ese Departamento.

Los responsables técnicos del Ministerio se han reunido con el Centro Criptográfico Nacional, dependiente del CNI, para averiguar el origen del ataque y restablecer la actividad lo antes posible.

Tras constatar que se trataba de un ciberataque, los técnicos han establecido los cortafuegos correspondientes, con el fin de evitar más daños.

Precisamente, esos profesionales están evaluando los daños y el alcance del ataque, aunque, según las mismas fuentes, es menor que el que se produjo con el SEPE a mediados de marzo.

En aquellas ocasión, el ataque paralizó los servicios que presta el Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal a través de internet y también en las oficinas, una situación que duró varios días.

El servicio informático del SEPE fue infectado con un 'ransomware', un software malicioso que tiene la capacidad de cifrar archivos y bloquear ordenadores con la idea de obtener dinero a cambio de devolver el funcionamiento normal al sistema.

