Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Ciberseguridad Apple prepara un parche para corregir un grave fallo que permite espiar en las videollamadas antes de contestar

Un error permite a los usuarios de iPhone escuchar el audio de los usuarios que aún no han aceptado una videollamada.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La pantalla partida de un i-Phone fractura el icono de la manzana de Apple.REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

La pantalla partida de un i-Phone fractura el icono de la manzana de Apple.REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Apple ha anunciado que emitirá un parche de 'software' esta semana para solucionar un error que permite a los usuarios de iPhone escuchar el audio de los usuarios que aún no han aceptado una videollamada.

El agujero de seguridad permite que un usuario de iPhone realice una llamada con la función de videollamada FaceTime de Apple para escuchar el audio del teléfono del destinatario, incluso si el destinatario aún no ha contestado la llamada.

El error parece afectar a la función de videollamada de grupos de Facetime. Asimismo, en ciertas situaciones el error también transmite vídeo —no sólo audio— desde el teléfono del destinatario, según informa el sitio The Verge.

Pantalla de sitio web incidencias de Apple, con el apartado 'Facetime' en amarillo. ARCHIVO

Pantalla de sitio web incidencias de Apple, con el apartado 'Facetime' en amarillo. ARCHIVO

"Somos conscientes de este problema y hemos identificado una solución que se publicará en una actualización de 'software' más adelante esta semana", afirmó un portavoz de Apple.

De momento, Apple ha deshabilitado temporalmente la función de videoconferencia de grupos en Facetime, según la página web de estado del sistema de Apple.

Mientras, Twitter se ha llenado de chistes y comentarios sobre este 'bug'. "Deshabilite FaceTime por ahora hasta que Apple lo arregle", aconsejó el CEO de Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

Apple anunció la función de videollamada para grupos el verano pasado, pero luego la eliminó de las primeras versiones de prueba de su sistema operativo iOS 12. Finalmente, la compañía lanzó la función en octubre.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad