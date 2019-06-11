Los derechos digitales y la ciberseguridad serán el objeto de debate en RightsCon, el primer foro celebrado en África y en el mundo Árabe bajo esta premisa. Una conferencia que, en su octava entrega, reune a líderes de todos los sectores con el objetivo de crear una comunidad global conectada para colaborar en la implementación de estrategias que inspiren un cambio en la escala mundial para hacer frente a los problemas urgentes que se encuentran en la intersección de los derechos humanos y la tecnología digital.
Virginia P. Alonso, codirectora de Público, participa en este encuentro, que se ha posicionado como el primer evento global sobre los derechos humanos en la era digital a lo largo de sus entregas, y que se celebra desde este martes 11 de junio hasta el viernes 14, con la cooperación de más de 2.500 participantes activos en 130 países.
Túnez, a la vanguardia de la era tecnológica
En esta ocasión, RightsCon se desplaza hasta Túnez, un centro tecnológico emergente que ha sido elegido por su papel como símbolo de esperanza en la región, y que se sitúa ahora a la vanguardia del país gracias su participación en un debate crucial en materia de derechos humanos en la era digital.
Un programa en el que se cubrirán muchas cuestiones urgentes como la necesidad de un sistema electoral universal y la erosión de los valores democráticos; la Inteligencia artificial; la biometría y las recientes tecnologías de reconocimiento facial; la protección de datos y el control de usuarios a nivel global; o la desinformación y el futuro del periodismo en un momento crucial para los medios de comunicación en la era de las noticias falsas.
