Dos ciclistas han fallecido esta mañana al ser arrollados por un coche mientras circulaban por la carretera T-310, a la altura de Montbrió del Camp, en Tarragona.
El Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) ha informado de que el accidente se ha producido sobre las 8.16 horas a la altura del kilómetro 8 de esa vía en circunstancias aún no aclaradas.
Once patrullas de los Mossos d'Esquadra, cuatro ambulancias del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) y dos dotaciones de los Bomberos de la Generalitat se han desplazado al lugar del siniestro, aunque no han podido hacer nada para salvar la vida de los dos ciclistas.
