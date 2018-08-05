Público
Ciclismo Mueren dos ciclistas en Tarragona tras ser arrollados por un coche

El accidente se ha producido sobre las 8.16 horas a la altura del kilómetro 8 de la carretera T-30.

Mueren dos ciclistas en Tarragona tras ser arrollados por un coche. EFE/Archivo

Dos ciclistas han fallecido esta mañana al ser arrollados por un coche mientras circulaban por la carretera T-310, a la altura de Montbrió del Camp, en Tarragona.

El Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT) ha informado de que el accidente se ha producido sobre las 8.16 horas a la altura del kilómetro 8 de esa vía en circunstancias aún no aclaradas.

Once patrullas de los Mossos d'Esquadra, cuatro ambulancias del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) y dos dotaciones de los Bomberos de la Generalitat se han desplazado al lugar del siniestro, aunque no han podido hacer nada para salvar la vida de los dos ciclistas.

