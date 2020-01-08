El Ministerio del Interior activará el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de El Matorral, en la isla de Fuerteventura, ante el repunte de la llegada de pateras en las islas Canarias durante los últimos meses.
Se trata de una de las decisiones adoptadas durante la reunión técnica monográfica en la que ha participado exclusivamente personal del Ministerio y que estuvo presidido por el ministro, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.
El encuentro también contó con la asistencia de la secretaria de Estado de Seguridad, el comisario general de Extranjería y Fronteras y el general de Zona de la Guardia Civil en Canarias.
Según ha informado el Gobierno de Canarias, Grande-Marlaska ha trasladado al presidente regional, Ángel Víctor Torres, los primeros acuerdos adoptados contra el aumento de la migración irregular en las islas.
Más medios para frenar la salida de pateras desde África
Entre ellos está la mejora de los medios personales y materiales en los países de origen de los migrantes irregulares –Marruecos, Mauritania, Senegal y Gambia–, con el objetivo de frenar la salida de ellos en pateras y cayucos.
De igual modo mejorarán las políticas migratorias, agilizando los trámites administrativos que las personas que han llegado a España de forma irregular puedan ser retornadas lo hagan lo antes posible.
Finalmente, el ministro, a expensas de su confirmación en el puesto, ha confirmado a Torres su voluntad de hacer una visita a las islas para comprobar cómo se están coordinando los trabajos en el archipiélago.
En 2019 llegaron a Canarias 2.698 personas en cayucos y pateras. Son más de 1.000 migrantes que el año anterior, aunque el repunte fue más pronunciado en términos porcentuales en 2018, cuando alcanzaron las costas Canarias 1.308 personas, tres veces más que el año anterior, en 2017 fueron algo más de 400.
