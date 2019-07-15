Público
CIE València La Policía Nacional investiga la muerte de un interno en el CIE de València

El levantamiento del cadáver ha sido realizado por la comisión judicial que ha determinado que la muerte ha sido por un suicidio, a la espera de la confirmación de la autopsia

Patio interior del CIE Zapadores (Valencia).

La Policía Nacional investiga las causas de la muerte de un interno en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de València, ocurrido en la tarde de este lunes.

Las mismas fuentes han informado de que el levantamiento del cadáver ha sido realizado por la comisión judicial que ha determinado que la muerte ha sido por un suicidio, a la espera de la confirmación de la autopsia.

El interno, han señalado, ingresó en el CIE de València por orden del juzgado de instrucción número dos de Algeciras.

