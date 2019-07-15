La Policía Nacional investiga las causas de la muerte de un interno en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de València, ocurrido en la tarde de este lunes.
Las mismas fuentes han informado de que el levantamiento del cadáver ha sido realizado por la comisión judicial que ha determinado que la muerte ha sido por un suicidio, a la espera de la confirmación de la autopsia.
El interno, han señalado, ingresó en el CIE de València por orden del juzgado de instrucción número dos de Algeciras.
Los hechos se han producido este lunes por la tarde en el interior del centro. Una comisión judicial ha ordenado el levantamiento del cadáver y ha determinado el suicidio como causa del fallecimiento, a la espera de la autopsia.
