MADRIDActualizado:
Siete de los investigadores que desarrollaron algunas de las vacunas contra la covid-19 han obtenido este miércoles el Premio Princesa de Asturias de Investigación Científica y Técnica 2021 al que optaban cuarenta y ocho candidaturas de diecisiete nacionalidades.
Los científicos distinguidos son la bióloga húngara Katalin Karikó; el inmunólogo estadounidense Drew Weissman; los doctores alemanes Uğur Şahin y Özlem Türeci; el biólogo canadiense Derrick Rossi; la vacunóloga británica Sarah Gilbert, y el bioquímico estadounidense Philip Felgner.
El galardón recayó el pasado año en los cuatro matemáticos cuyas investigaciones dieron soporte a la era digital –los franceses Yves Meyer y Emmanuel Candès, la belga Ingrid Daubechies y el australiano Terence Tao–.
Los Premios Princesa de Asturias están destinados, según señala su Reglamento, a galardonar "la labor científica, técnica, cultural, social y humanitaria realizada por personas, instituciones, grupo de personas o de instituciones en el ámbito internacional".
El Premio está dotado con una escultura de Joan Miró –símbolo representativo del galardón−, un diploma, una insignia y la cantidad en metálico de 50.000 euros.
