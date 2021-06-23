Estás leyendo: Los creadores de las vacunas contra la covid, Premio Princesa de Investigación

Son siete científicos: Katalin Karikó, Drew Weissman, Philip Felgner, Uğur Şahin, Özlem Türeci, Derrick Rossi y Sarah Gilbert.

Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 18 de marzo de 2021, de los doctores alemanes Uğur Şahin (i) y Özlem Türeci (d)
Fotografía de archivo, tomada el 18 de marzo de 2021, de los doctores alemanes Uğur Şahin (i) y Özlem Türeci (d). BERND VON JUTRCZENKA / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Siete de los investigadores que desarrollaron algunas de las vacunas contra la covid-19 han obtenido este miércoles el Premio Princesa de Asturias de Investigación Científica y Técnica 2021 al que optaban cuarenta y ocho candidaturas de diecisiete nacionalidades.

Los científicos distinguidos son la bióloga húngara Katalin Karikó; el inmunólogo estadounidense Drew Weissman; los doctores alemanes Uğur Şahin y Özlem Türeci; el biólogo canadiense Derrick Rossi; la vacunóloga británica Sarah Gilbert, y el bioquímico estadounidense Philip Felgner.

El galardón recayó el pasado año en los cuatro matemáticos cuyas investigaciones dieron soporte a la era digital –los franceses Yves Meyer y Emmanuel Candès, la belga Ingrid Daubechies y el australiano Terence Tao–.

Los Premios Princesa de Asturias están destinados, según señala su Reglamento, a galardonar  "la labor científica, técnica, cultural, social y humanitaria realizada por personas, instituciones, grupo de personas o de instituciones en el ámbito internacional".

El Premio está dotado con una escultura de Joan Miró –símbolo representativo del galardón−, un diploma, una insignia y la cantidad en metálico de 50.000 euros.

