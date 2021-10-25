Científicos suizos descubren un método para bloquear la infección del coronavirus

madridActualizado:
Un equipo de científicos de la Escuela Politécnica Federal de Lausana (EPFL), en suiza, ha descubierto un método para evitar que el coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causante de la covid-19, infecte a otras células, algo que puede ser clave en futuros tratamientos contra esta enfermedad.
Los expertos han descubierto la forma en que ciertas enzimas transforman ácidos grasos a uno de los componentes más importantes del coronavirus, la proteína "spike" que forma la membrana espinosa, clave en el proceso de infección a otras células.
Consiguientemente, medicamentos capaces de modificar los ácidos grasos "evitan de forma eficaz que el SARS-CoV-2 infecte otras células", destacó EPFL en un comunicado, subrayando que el hallazgo también puede aplicarse contra otros virus, como los de la gripe o el herpes.
El estudio, que se ha publicado en la revista especializada "Developmental Cell", explica que la transformación de ácidos grasos es conocida en términos especializados como S-acylación y es llevada a cabo por unas enzimas llamadas zDHHC-acetyltransferasas.
Dichas enzimas añaden ácidos grasos a proteínas y aminoácidos con el fin de optimizar sus funciones, entre ellas, en el caso de los virus, su capacidad de infectar células vecinas.
