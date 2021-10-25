Estás leyendo: Científicos suizos descubren un método para bloquear la infección del coronavirus

Científicos suizos descubren un método para bloquear la infección del coronavirus

Los expertos han descubierto la forma en que ciertas enzimas transforman ácidos grasos a uno de los componentes más importantes de la covid.

Una bióloga del Centro de Biología Molecular Severo Ochoa en el Campus de Cantoblanco de la Universidad Autónoma (Madrid). M. Fernández / Europa Press

Un equipo de científicos de la Escuela Politécnica Federal de Lausana (EPFL), en suiza, ha descubierto un método para evitar que el coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causante de la covid-19, infecte a otras células, algo que puede ser clave en futuros tratamientos contra esta enfermedad.

Los expertos han descubierto la forma en que ciertas enzimas transforman ácidos grasos a uno de los componentes más importantes del coronavirus, la proteína "spike" que forma la membrana espinosa, clave en el proceso de infección a otras células.

Consiguientemente, medicamentos capaces de modificar los ácidos grasos "evitan de forma eficaz que el SARS-CoV-2 infecte otras células", destacó EPFL en un comunicado, subrayando que el hallazgo también puede aplicarse contra otros virus, como los de la gripe o el herpes.

El estudio, que se ha publicado en la revista especializada "Developmental Cell", explica que la transformación de ácidos grasos es conocida en términos especializados como S-acylación y es llevada a cabo por unas enzimas llamadas zDHHC-acetyltransferasas.

Dichas enzimas añaden ácidos grasos a proteínas y aminoácidos con el fin de optimizar sus funciones, entre ellas, en el caso de los virus, su capacidad de infectar células vecinas.

