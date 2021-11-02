Estás leyendo: Cientos de personas se congregan en el funeral de un pastor que había prometido resucitar al tercer día de su muerte

Cientos de personas se congregan en el funeral de un pastor que había prometido resucitar al tercer día de su muerte

Los habitantes de un pueblo brasileño esperaron una promesa que nunca llegó a cumplirse: "Mi cuerpo durante los tres días no tendrá mal olor ni se descompondrá".

Momento en el que entierran al pastor al ver que no ha resucitado.
Momento en el que entierran al pastor al ver que no ha resucitado. Youtube/LEÃO TV

En la pequeña localidad de Goituba, en Brasil, un pastor evangélico llamado Huber Carlos Rodrigues prometió a los feligreses que cuando falleciera, resucitaría al tercer día como Jesucristo. El religioso falleció por problemas respiratorios y la multitud se congregó alrededor de la funeraria esperando un milagro que nunca llegó.

"Mi integridad física tiene que ser preservada por completo, ya que estaré muerto por tres días y al tercer día resucitaré. Mi cuerpo durante los tres días no tendrá mal olor ni se descompondrá, porque Dios mismo habrá preparado mi carne y mi cerebro para pasar por esta experiencia", rezaba el documento firmado por el pastor en 2008.

El pastor pidió que no le enterraran porque su cuerpo permanecería intacto y resucitaría. La familia tuvo problemas con las autoridades porque un cuerpo no puede permanecer fuera de la tumba por motivos sanitarios relacionados con la putrefacción del cadáver. Por ello lo mantuvieron refrigerado en la funeraria.

Pasaron los tres días y la espera llegó a su fin: el pastor no estaba en lo cierto y  no hubo resurrección. "No hubo novedades y vamos a proceder al entierro urgente antes de la descomposición", declaró un trabajador del cementerio del municipio momentos antes de la inhumación.

