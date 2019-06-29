Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cierra 'DeepNude', la aplicación machista que desnudaba mujeres con la cámara del móvil

La 'app' llevaba funcionando varios meses, pero saltó a la fama hace varios días después de que un artículo pusiera en evidencia el carácter sexista del software

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pantallazo de DeepNude

Pantallazo de DeepNude

La aplicación machista que permite desnudar a mujeres en fotografías, DeepNude, ha cerrado debido a las criticas recibidas. Este software para móviles se anunciaba como el único capaz de desnudar a a mujeres a través de la cámara del teléfono móvil.

El funcionamiento de la app se regía por una gran base de datos de desnudos que, tras hacer la foto, se encajaban en los cuerpos de las mujeres fotografiadas

La aplicación móvil llevaba varios meses funcionando sin ningún tipo de consecuencia, sin embargo, durante la última semana empezaron a llegar las criticas, después de que el medio Vice publicase una noticia sobre su funcionamiento.

La aplicación, después de la polémica, ha terminado cerrando. No obstante, los propios creadores de la aplicación han avisado de que el programa ha sido pirateado y sigue distribuyéndose por la red

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad