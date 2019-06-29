Cierra 'DeepNude', la aplicación machista que desnudaba mujeres con la cámara del móvil

La aplicación machista que permite desnudar a mujeres en fotografías, DeepNude, ha cerrado debido a las criticas recibidas. Este software para móviles se anunciaba como el único capaz de desnudar a a mujeres a través de la cámara del teléfono móvil.
El funcionamiento de la app se regía por una gran base de datos de desnudos que, tras hacer la foto, se encajaban en los cuerpos de las mujeres fotografiadas.
La aplicación móvil llevaba varios meses funcionando sin ningún tipo de consecuencia, sin embargo, durante la última semana empezaron a llegar las criticas, después de que el medio Vice publicase una noticia sobre su funcionamiento.
La aplicación, después de la polémica, ha terminado cerrando. No obstante, los propios creadores de la aplicación han avisado de que el programa ha sido pirateado y sigue distribuyéndose por la red.
