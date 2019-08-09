El Defensor del Pueblo ha abierto una investigación sobre la muerte, el pasado 15 de julio, de un joven marroquí de 23 años en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Zapadores, en Valencia, según ha informado a EFE esta institución.

La investigación se inició de oficio y se coordina a través de la Comisaría General de Extranjería y Fronteras desde el 16 de julio, tras conocer el fallecimiento del interno, han apuntado las mismas fuentes.

Además, el Defensor del Pueblo ha recibido quejas sobre este mismo asunto, entre ellas la de la plataforma CIES No, sobre cuya admisión a trámite ha informado recientemente.

Según CIES No, "la versión oficial indica que este joven marroquí se suicidó en la celda de aislamiento donde fue recluido después de una pelea con otros internos y que no se pudo hacer nada para evitar que se quitara la vida".

El fallecido había alertado a su familia "de que lo estaba pasando muy mal"

Sin embargo, añade, el fallecido dictó a un compañero un escrito dirigido al director del CIE, una hora antes de su muerte, en el que "explicaba algunas de las consecuencias de la agresión (no veía por el ojo izquierdo y sentía un fuerte dolor de cabeza) y aportaba un informe hospitalario de urgencias". Este escrito fue entregado a la policía, "pero no consta que provocara ninguna reacción por parte de la dirección" del centro de internamiento, según CIES No.

Además, una tía del fallecido le visitó en Zapadores una semana antes de su muerte porque ya había alertado a su familia "de que lo estaba pasando muy mal y no iba a poder aguantar mucho más", aseguró la tía a la campaña por el cierre de los CIE y el fin de las deportaciones.

La plataforma contra los CIE celebra la decisión adoptada por el Defensor y reitera su exigencia de que se clausuren todos estos centros porque "mientras que permanezca alguno abierto seguirán muriendo personas encerradas cuyo único delito ha sido tratar de encontrar unas condiciones dignas de vida".