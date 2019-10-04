Las autoridades sanitarias de Estados Unidos han alertado este jueves de que el número de muertes asociadas al uso de cigarrillos electrónicos ha ascendido a 18 en un total de 15 estados del país.
La media de edad de los pacientes que ha muerto es de 50 años -entre los 27 y 71 años- tal y como señalan los datos del Centro de Prevención y Control de Enfermedades del país (CDC).
Se han registrado al menos 1.080 casos de afecciones de pulmón asociadas con los vapeadores en 48 estados, lo que supone un aumento de 275 casos desde la semana pasada. Dicho aumento es "terriblemente preocupante", según ha expresado el director del CDC, Robert Redfield.
"Desafortunadamente esta podría ser la punta del iceberg en lo referente una escalada de las amenazas contra la salud pública, especialmente para los jóvenes y los adultos jóvenes", ha manifestado.
Estados como Nueva York y Nueva Jersey han emitido advertencias de salud con respecto a las enfermedades pulmonares relacionadas con el vapor. Por el momento, los CDC no han relacionado este tipo de dolencias con ningún producto específico. En Estados Unidos, la compañía Juul Labs es el principal fabricante de cigarrillos electrónicos.
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha informado de que aunque generalmente se crea que los cigarrillos electrónicos son más seguros que los cigarrillos tradicionales, que acaban con la vida de muchos de sus usuarios, los efectos a largo plazo siguen siendo desconocidos.
