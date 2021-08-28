Estás leyendo: Cinco muertos y 26 supervivientes en el cayuco localizado a 500 kilómetros de El Hierro

Cinco muertos y 26 supervivientes en el cayuco localizado a 500 kilómetros de El Hierro

Los tripulantes de un pesquero avistaron el jueves el cayuco y ofrecieron agua y comida a sus ocupantes.

La embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo Guardamar Talía ha rescatado y trasladado al muelle de Arguineguín (Gran Canaria) a 26 personas con vida y cinco cadáveres que iban a bordo de un cayuco a unos 500 kilómetros al suroeste de la isla de El Hierro.
Arguineguín (Gran Canaria)

El número de fallecidos del cayuco rescatado este viernes y que fue localizado a unos 500 kilómetros de El Hierro se eleva a cinco, tras producirse la muerte de una mujer que entró en parada cardiorespiratoria al llegar al muelle de Arguineguín.

Según Cruz Roja, además hay 26 supervivientes que han sido evaluados por el personal sanitario a su llegada a tierra.

El vicepresidente de Cruz Roja en Canarias, Gerardo Santana Cazorla, ha indicado que los migrantes han relatado que llevaban entre 10 y 13 días en el mar y que en su mayoría sufren deshidratación, erosiones y quemaduras a causa del sol. "Vienen en muy malas condiciones", ha lamentado Santana en declaraciones a periodistas.

Fuentes de Cruz Roja han detallado que estas personas proceden de Costa de Marfil y de Mali, según la información preliminar que se ha podido recabar.

El cayuco fue rescatado este viernes por la embarcación de Salvamento Marítimo Salvamar Talía que se dirigió con el grupo rumbo a Arguineguín, Gran Canaria.

Fue este jueves cuando los tripulantes de un pesquero avistaron el cayuco y ofrecieron agua y comida a sus ocupantes, de los que Salvamento Marítimo no pudo hacerse cargo hasta el viernes debido a la lejanía de su posición.

