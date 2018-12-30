Público
Circos sin animales PP y Ciudadanos bloquean que Salamanca sea una ciudad libre de circos con animales

La iniciativa, propuesta por la asociación animalista Libera! y defendida por Ganemos Salamanca fue rechazada a pesar de que ambos partidos había votado previamente por que la Justa de Castilla Y León legislara en este sentido.

Uno de los espectáculos con animales en el circo Ringling.

PP y Ciudadanos han bloqueado con sus votos en contra en el pleno del Ayuntmaiento de Salamanca del pasado 28 de diciembre que la ciudad prohíba los circos con animales.

Ambos partidos conservadores rechazaron en el pleno la iniciativa Circos sin animales promovida y defendida por la Asoaición Animalista Libera!, a pesar de que ambas formaciones aprobaron en el pasado por unanimidad instar la Junta de Castilla Y León a esta prohibición.

La propuesta de los animalistas fue defendida por la concejala de Ganemos Salamanca Virginia Carrera, que abogó por eliminar el matro animal de este tipo de espectáculos, y criticó las razones en las que PP y Ciudadanos se excusaron para rechazar la moción.

Desde Libera! han afeado "el pobre y vergonzoso argumento del PP" para votar en contra, al parecer "ha sido que Libera! no les había enviado la iniciativa, cuando se puso en conocimiento ya en abril de este año y posteriormente sin contestación" lamenta la organización.

Ciudadanos, por su parte, afirma que quiere mantener un debate más largo sobre este asunto a pesar de que es un asunto superado en los diez municipios más importantes de la comunidad autónoma.

