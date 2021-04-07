Ciudadanos peruanos en España reclaman al obispo de Toledo que actúe ante la campaña del misionero ultra 

bilbao
La campaña del sacerdote español Jaime Ruiz del Castillo contra la izquierda peruana ha repercutido a este lado del Océano Atlántico. El colectivo "Peruanxs en Madrid" ha dado a conocer una declaración en la que pide a la Archidiócesis de Toledo, que mantiene relación oficial con la Prelatura de Perú a la que pertenece este religioso, que tome medidas al respecto.
"Con sus palabras, Jaime Ruiz del Castillo, 'embajador' negacionista, homófobo, antiabortista y de discurso ultraderechista, se entromete en la campaña hacia las elecciones del próximo domingo 11 y toma partido por las posiciones más ultraconservadoras y racistas", señala en su comunicado este colectivo de ciudadanos peruanos afincados en la capital española.
En esa línea, exhortaron a la Dirección de Migraciones y Naturalización de la Dirección General de Gobierno Interior en Perú que "revise el expediente de Jaime Ruiz del Castillo" para determinar si se ha producido una vulneración de la normativa local, que establece "la cancelación de la Permanencia o Residencia" en aquellos casos de "actos contra la Seguridad del Estado, el Orden Público Interior, la Defensa Nacional".
En las homilías del pasado 21 de marzo y 2 de abril, el sacerdote español criticó también las medidas contra el coronavirus en Perú, uno de los países de América Latina con mayor número de muertes. En una de las misas de Semana Santa llegó incluso a animar a sus fieles a desobedecer las leyes, al tiempo que prometió que saldrá nuevamente a realizar actividades en la vía pública pese a las medidas sanitarias dispuestas por las autoridades.
"Desde Peruanxs en Madrid pedimos al Obispo de Moyobamba y a la Archidiócesis de Toledo, de la que depende la Prelatura de Moyobamba, llame la atención de su Vicario por difundir discursos de odio incompatibles con el discurso de amor y fraternidad que irradia la iglesia católica y el Papa Francisco", señaló el colectivo Peruanxs en Madrid.
