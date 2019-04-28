Además del postureo, uno de los principales protagonistas de esta edición del festival de música y de artes que se celebra en el Valle de Coachella ha sido una enfermedad de transmisión sexual (ETS). Según publica New York Post cada día se han diagnosticado unos 250 casos de herpes genital, mientras que normalmente en la zona se detectan unos 12 casos por jornada.
Los contagios de esta ETS han aumentado sustancialmente durante los días en los que se celebró el festival en los aledaños del valle, situado en la ciudad de Indio, en el estado de California, así como en los alrededores de Los Ángeles, San Diego y Orange, donde residen muchos de los fanáticos del festival.
El herpes genital, que está causado por el virus del herpes simple provoca que las áreas genitales o rectales, y las nalgas y muslos queden afectadas por llagas. El herpes genital puede contagiarse al realizar practicas sexuales sin protección.
