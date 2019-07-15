Público
Coche Barcelona Un coche queda atrapado en la boca del metro de Barcelona al confundirla con un parking

El vehículo ha podido ser estabilizado y remolcado por los bomberos, con la colaboración de una grúa de la Guardia Urbana, en medio de una gran expectación.

Un coche queda atrapado en la boca del metro de Barcelona al confundirla con un parking. EFE

Una conductora ha empotrado su coche en una de las bocas del metro de la plaza de España de Barcelona, en un incidente que no ha causado heridos y del que se investigan las causas, entre ellas si ha confundido el acceso al suburbano con la entrada al aparcamiento de un centro comercial.

Según han informado fuentes municipales, el vehículo se ha precipitado por las escaleras de la boca del metro hacia las 10.30 horas y ha quedado atrapado en el primer tramo.

El vehículo ha podido ser estabilizado y remolcado por los bomberos, con la colaboración de una grúa de la Guardia Urbana, en medio de una gran expectación.

La Unidad de Accidentes de la Policía Local de Barcelona ha abierto una investigación para tratar de descubrir cómo ha podido la conductora encastrar su vehículo en la boca del metro en la plaza de España, una de las más concurridas de Barcelona porque enlaza la línea 1 y la línea 3 y los Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat.

Una de las principales hipótesis, según fuentes de la investigación, es que la conductora se haya despistado y haya confundido la boca del metro con el acceso al aparcamiento del centro comercial Las Arenas.

