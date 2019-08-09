Público
Aeropuerto de Barcelona Colas de casi una hora en la T2 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona durante la primera jornada de huelga

Los trabajadores de Trablisa han convocado una huelga indefinida y de 24 horas a partir de este viernes para exigir mejoras laborales y salariales.

Aeropuerto de El Prat. Europa Press

Pasajeros del Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat han protagonizado casi una hora de cola en la Terminal 2 sobre las 09.00 horas de este viernes, en el Marco de la primera jornada de huelga de los trabajadores de Trablisa, encargados de los filtros de seguridad, han informado trabajadores del aeropuerto.

En la T2 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona se están produciendo largas colas a primera hora de la mañana, mientras que en la T1 la situación es de normalidad con esperas de máximo 15 minutos.

Los trabajadores de Trablisa han convocado una huelga indefinida y de 24 horas a partir de este viernes para exigir mejoras laborales y salariales, como un plus de un euro por hora trabajada para compensar la sobrecarga de trabajo.

(Habrá ampliación)

