El Colegio de Abogados de Madrid rescinde el contrato con la empresa de Alfonso Merlos

madrid
La Junta de Gobierno del Colegio de Abogados de Madrid (ICAM) ha anunciado la rescisión del contrato con la empresa del periodista Alfonso Merlos por la incompatiblidad de sus actividades privadas en cadenas de televisión con su cargo de director de Comunicación de la organización colegial.
La rescisión del contrato con Trocadero Comunicación S.L, la empresa de Merlos, será efectiva el 15 de septiembre, y ha sido anunciada por la Junta de Gobierno a través de un comunicado difundido este jueves.
La Junta de Gobierno supera así su división interna surgida a raíz del culebrón de Merlo’s Places desatado en pleno confinamiento ante la covid-19 con su aparición en el programa 'Estado de Alarma' donde hace un análisis político y, de fondo, apareció una chica en bikini que no era su pareja de entonces.
El decano del ICAM, José María Alonso, quiso mantener al periodista a su lado mientras que la vicedecana, Begoña Castro, y otros vocales eran partidarios de cesarlo. En la sesión telemática del pasado 19 de mayo se afrontó esta crisis y se decidió de manera tácita replantearse su contratación.
Un reciente informe de la tesorera del ICAM, Mabel Zapata, apunta a que la sociedad de Merlos podría ser instrumental. Y tilda de "gran irregularidad" el que el periodista no facture por sus servicios profesionales a Trocadero Comunicación SL, al igual que sus explicaciones al asegurar que es trabajador de esta sociedad siendo socio de la misma.
La empresa de Merlos fue contratada en 2018, después de que Alonso ganara las elecciones a decano con el apoyo del periodista.
La Junta de Gobierno acordó contratar al periodista, pero al final el contrato se firmó con Trocadero Comunicación.
El contrato fue realizado ‘a dedo’, sin convocatoria pública a pesar de que el ICAM es una corporación de derecho público, según denunció la Asociación Libre de Abogados (ALA) que reclamó su rescisión por "irregularidades mercantiles" ya que la empresa no había depositado sus cuentas cuando se produjo la fir ma y no hubo concurso ni convocatoria pública. El importe total es de 181.500 euros.
