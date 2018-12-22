Público
Colegio Margarita Salas Un colegio de Zaragoza cambia su nombre de un militar franquista al de una científica

Desde este sábado el hasta ahora el antiguo colegio liseo Godoy pasa a llamarse Margarita Salas. La propuesta del cambio de nombre partió del consejo escolar del centro el pasado 1 de junio. Tras recibir la aprobación de la Consejería de Educación del Gobierno de Aragón, el cambio de nombre se ha oficial este sábado. Este era el tercer intento.

Carnaval en el colegio Eliseo Godoy de Zaragoza. (ARCHIVO)

Un colegio de la ciudad de Zaragoza ha cambiado esta semana su nombre: después de meses de burocracia, de llevar el de un militar franquista el centro lleva desde este sábado el de una científica, según informa el diario Heraldo de Aragón.

Desde este sábado el hasta ahora el antiguo colegio liseo Godoy pasa a llamarse Margarita Salas. La propuesta del cambio de nombre partió del consejo escolar del centro el pasado 1 de junio. Tras recibir la aprobación de la Consejería de Educación del Gobierno de Aragón, el cambio de nombre se ha hecho oficial este sábado. 

El cambio ha sido muy recibido tanto por los padres como por profesores. De hecho, este era el tercer intento de cambio de nombre: un grupo de padres y madres del colegio ya había propuesto cambiar el nombre del colegio hace varios años, pero el consejo escolar dijo entonces que no. Lo volvieron a intentar una segunda vez y se llegó a elegir nuevo nombre, pero la documentación nunca se envió.

Ahora padres y profesores se han puesto de acuerdo según han explicado al Heraldo desde el propio centro educativo: "El cambio de nombre surgió de la comunidad escolar y lo debatimos durante todo el curso pasado. Barajamos varias propuestas, tanto de hombres como de mujeres. Valoramos la trayectoria profesional y los valores personales de Margarita Salas relacionados con la educación. Además, estamos en un momento en el que hay que empoderar a las mujeres".

La asturiana Margarita Salas es una de las científicas españolas más destacadas. Doctora en bioquímica, fue discípula de Severo Ochoa y es miembro de la RAE desde 2003. En España hay varios colegios con su nombre. 

Eliseo Godoy Beltrán, explica el Heraldo, "fue un maestro y militar franquista zaragozano que en en 1936 se unió al golpe de Estado e hizo carrera durante la dictadura.

