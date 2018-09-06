Un pitbull ha atacado a cuatro vecinos de Colmenarejo en las inmediaciones del centro de salud de la localidad. El perro se escapó del control de su dueño y atacó a dos ancianos y a dos personas de 37 y 42 años, tal y como adelantó El Mundo.

La unidad del SEPRONA de la Guardia Civil está investigando los hechos que tuvieron lugar este miércoles, en torno a las 10 de la mañana. En cuanto al dueño, las fuentes de la investigación han señalado que se está tomando declaración sobre los hechos a los heridos y a los testigos. En cuanto al dueño,han señalado que aún no se le ha tomado declaración y que el perro, que fue reducido por la Policía Local, ha sido trasladado al centro Fenixcan de Guadarrama.

De este modo, han explicado que a raíz de los testimonios y de las investigaciones se esclarecerá si existe un supuesto delito de lesiones por parte del dueño del perro, ya que en los espacios públicos el perro "debe ir con boza".

Por su parte el primer teniente de Alcaldía y alcalde en funciones de Colmenarejo, Justo Lozano, ha señalado que además la Policía Local investiga si el perro está inscrito en el registro del Ayuntamiento y que ha iniciado las "denuncias oportunas" contra el propietario por la "falta de cautela" del animal ya que parece que "no estaba inscrito en el Ayuntamiento" y "no se sabe si tenía la correspondiente licencia o no".

En cuanto a los heridos, ha señalado que se trata de vecinos de la localidad y que evolucionan favorablemente de las lesiones. Sobre el dueño del perro, ha indicado que reside en las inmediaciones del centro de salud y que dijo que se le había escapado el animal.

