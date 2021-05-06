Estás leyendo: Convocan concentraciones este jueves en Madrid y A Coruña contra la violencia policial en Colombia

Colombia Convocan concentraciones este jueves en Madrid y A Coruña contra la violencia policial en Colombia

Bajo los hashtag #SOSColombia y #NosEstánMatando, el llamamiento en Madrid es a las 19.30 horas. En A Coruña se han convocado dos marchas en la Plaza de María Pita. 

Un manifestante con una pancarta en la que se puede leer "Nos están matando" durante la protesta en Bogotá, Colombia, del pasado 4 de mayo. Nathalia Angarita / REUTERS

Las protestas en Colombia contra el Gobierno continúan por octavo día consecutivo. En España, se han convocado concentraciones este jueves en Madrid y A Coruña en apoyo al pueblo colombiano y contra la violencia policial.

Bajo los hashtag #SOSColombia y #NosEstánMatando, se convoca en Madrid a las 19.30 horas en la puerta del Parque del Retiro que se encuentra frente a la Puerta de Alcalá.  

En A Coruña se han convocado dos marchas en la Plaza de María Pita. La primera concentración se realizará a las 16.00 horas, mientras que el segundo  llamamiento tendrá lugar a las 19.30 horas en dicha plaza.  

Colombianos residentes en Panamá, México, Berlín se han manifestado este miércoles para exigir el cese de la violencia policial, que deja según las cifras oficiales 11 muertos. Sin embargo, varias organizaciones sociales alertan de que la cifra es mayor y elevan a 31 las personas fallecidas durante las protestas. 

