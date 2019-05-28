Público
Machismo Un profesor de la Universidad de Lleida dice que las víctimas de violencia machista buscan el maltrato, según sus alumnos

Los estudiantes han denunciado los comentarios del docente, al que le atribuyen frases como "los discapacitados, debido a una mutación genética, son como un fallo de red". El vicerrectorado ya está recabando toda la información necesaria para esclarecer los hechos y tomar las medidas oportunas.

Rectorado de la UdL | Europa Press

El vicerrectorado de profesorado de la Universidad de Lleida estudia la denuncia de algunos alumnos de la Facultad de Letras respecto a supuestos comentarios machistas y xenófobos de un profesor de Historia del Arte de este centro.

Según han explicado fuentes de la UdL, el vicerrectorado de profesorado está recabando toda la información necesaria para esclarecer los hechos que los alumnos han denunciado a través de las redes sociales y del Centre Dolors Piera de la misma universidad. En este sentido, la UdL asegura que todavía se está estudiando si se abrirá o no un expediente informativo al profesor y si pedirán "responsabilidades" al docente.

Algunas de las frases que estos alumnos atribuyen a este profesor en sus clases son: "Una mujer maltratada, después de un maltrato busca otro", o "manifestarse por la violencia machista es como manifestarse por el cáncer, es decir, no sirve de nada".

También que "no se pueden comparar culturas, la cultura blanca es la superior", o "el ADN es como una cadena de un ordenador, a veces la red tiene fallos y algunos dispositivos dejan de funcionar. Los discapacitados, debido a una mutación genética, son como un fallo de red, es como si nacieran sin cabeza o sin corazón, por lo tanto, no merecen vivir". 

Organismos como el Consejo de Estudiantes de la UdL consideran que sería procedente "la suspensión de empleo y sueldo inmediatamente" de este profesor.

