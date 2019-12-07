La Comisión Europea ha prohibido esta semana el uso del pesticida clorpirifós y el metil clorpirifós por el peligro que representa para la salud, según recoge El Confidencial. Los insecticidas clorpirifós y metil clorpirifós están permitidos en el bloque comunitario desde el 1 de julio de 2006 y la licencia actual caducaba el 31 de enero de 2020. La Comisión Europea planteó en agosto una propuesta legislativa para su prohibición a los Estados miembros, que finalmente ha sido aprobada y por tanto la licencia no se ampliará.
En concreto, el organismo comunitario identificó "problemas" sobre sus posibles efectos adversos genotóxicos y neurológicos durante el desarrollo sobre la base de datos epidemológicos en menores. Por ello, recomendó no establecer ni siquiera un nivel máximo de exposición segura ni valores toxicológicos de referencia.
Según la Agencia Europea de Seguridad Alimentaria (EFSA, por sus siglas en inglés), en declaraciones recogidas por El Confidencial, el clorpirifós influye negativamente en la evolución del cerebro y del sistema nervioso, originando en casos ya estudiados autismo, trastorno de déficit de atención con o sin hiperactividad, obesidad o la pérdida de puntos en el cociente intelectual de los afectados. El clorpirifós también permanece de forma persistente en medios acuáticos, por lo que es también perjudicial para el medio ambiente, explican los expertos.
La exposición a plaguicidas agrícolas comunes también afecta a la salud de las embarazadas y los fetos. Antes del nacimiento y en el primer año de vida se asocia con un riesgo pequeño o moderadamente mayor de trastorno del espectro autista (TEA) en comparación con los bebés de mujeres sin dicha exposición, según concluye un estudio publicado este miércoles en The BMJ.
