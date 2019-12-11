Una compañía de telefonía reclama 1.300 euros a un muerto

Los familiares de una persona que falleció hace seis meses han recibido ahora una factura de una compañía telefónica que suma unos 1.340 euros y que incluía la compra de un móvil y un contrato. Tras denunciar los hechos, han descubierto que el dispositivo se recogió en una tienda con un DNI que no correspondía al titular del contrato.
Así, se deduce que la persona que contrató la línea habría suplantado la identidad del fallecido. Mientras la factura sigue creciendo, la compañía investiga los hechos y la familia se siente indefensa.
"Tenemos dos frentes abiertos: uno con la persona que ha suplantado la identidad y otro con la compañía". "A nosotros nos preocupan los mecanismos de control que tienen las compañías telefónicas para dar de alta a un cliente", afirman.
