La Comunidad de Madrid ha autorizado el enterramiento de cuerpos de animales de compañía, cuando los animales no hayan muerto por una enfermedad de declaración obligatoria y el enterramiento se realice en un lugar donde no haya peligro para la salud pública, sanidad animal y medio ambiente.
Según un informe de la Consejería de Medio Ambiente y Ordenación del Territorio, y tras la solicitud realizada por la Asociación de rehalas regionales Caza y Libertad (Arrecal), los animales podrán ser enterrados también donde otros seres carnívoros o omnívoros no puedan acceder a ellos.
Así, se explica, según normativa europea, que se considera como animal de compañía cualquier animal perteneciente a las especies normalmente alimentadas y mantenidas, pero no consumidas, por los seres humanos con fines distintos de la ganadería.
En este sentido, se establece que los animales se clasifican en categorías específicas según su nivel de riesgo para la salud pública y animal para ver cómo se deben eliminar. Hasta el momento, estaba establecido que los animales fallecidos se eliminaban con incineración, aunque se marca que la autoridad competente podrá autorizar la eliminación de los animales de compañía mediante enterramiento.
Por su parte, Arrecal ha señalado que estas medidas que se piden para el enterramiento son de "fácil cumplimiento" y ha agradecido al Gobierno regional su establecimiento. Así, han apuntado que para realizarlo se tiene que tener como "requisito indispensable" la autorización previa del Área de Ganadería de la Dirección General de Agricultura, Ganadería y Alimentación.
Por ello, han considerado que se ha dado respuesta a esta reivindicación "histórica" con el objetivo de dar "un fin digno" a los animales. Además, han indicado que estas medidas sean seguidas "al pie de la letra".
