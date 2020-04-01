La Consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid ha informado del cierre de 53 centros de Atención Primaria este miércoles en la región, mientras que otros 17 están operativos solo en el turno de mañana y remiten a los pacientes de la zona a otro centro de referencia abierto por la tarde, con lo que el total de centros con incidencias es de 70, once de ellos en la ciudad de Madrid.
De los centros ubicados en la capital, nueve cierran durante toda la jornada mientras que dos funcionan solamente por la mañana, en concreto los centros de Salud El Pardo y el Párroco Julio Morate, que remiten por la tarde a sus pacientes a los centros Isla de Osa y al Centro de Salud Embajadores, respectivamente.
La Consejería de Sanidad recuerda que los centros de salud están prestando fundamentalmente atención por teléfono y por lo tanto "no se debe acudir presencialmente al centro sanitario salvo para consultas urgentes o no demorables".
De los 430 centros y consultorios locales que hay en la Comunidad de Madrid, 128 se ubican en Madrid capital, y la mayoría de las incidencias previstas son en consultorios locales en distintos municipios que están adscritos a otros de localidades más grandes, según la lista de centros afectados se puede consultar online.
La medida se enmarca en la reordenación de la Atención Primaria por la atención a los pacientes de la Covid-19, ya que una parte de los profesionales que atienden en el hospital de campaña de Ifema proceden de centros de salud. Como ya informó Público, muchos profesionales de atención primaria se han incorporado al hospital temporal habilitado en Ifema. Se espera que más profesionales se vaya incorporando a lo largo de los próximos días.
La Gerencia Asistencial de Atención Primaria "reorganiza diariamente la asistencia" en estos centros en función de la disponibilidad de las plantillas, con objeto de garantizar la asistencia la atención domiciliaria y las "consultas urgentes o no demorables de los ciudadanos en general".
Los profesionales de Atención Primaria realizan seguimiento telefónico a los pacientes con coronavirus o con sospecha de infección que se encuentran, con síntomas leves, en aislamiento domiciliario.
