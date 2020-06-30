madrid
La consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, a través de la Gerencia de Atención Primaria, ha abierto una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias de la muerte de un hombre de 47 años que falleció el pasado miércoles de un infarto a las puertas de un centro de salud de San Sebastián de los Reyes (Madrid) sin recibir atención médica porque no era ese el centro de salud que le correspondía.
Así lo cuenta el diario El Mundo en una información firmada por Luis F. Durán en la que detalla que la muerte de este hombre también está siendo investigada de oficio el juzgado de instrucción número 1 de Alcobendas ya que intervino la Policía Nacional.
La familia del fallecido aún no ha decidido si va a interponer una denuncia.
Según la secuencia de los hechos narrada por El Mundo, el fallecido acudió el miércoles al centro de salud de la Avenida de España de San Sebastián de los Reyes, el más cercano a su domicilio, porque tenía un dolor en el hombro derecho. Tras esperar a ser atendido, "una enfermera le señaló que ese no era el ambulatorio que le correspondía", según la primera versión de los hechos. El centro de salud que le correspondía era otro situado en la misma avenida, pero ya en la población contigua de Alcobendas.
Entonces el hombre se marchó aunque volvió tres horas más tarde y según El Mundo, "se sentó en un banco situado delante del recinto médico y se desvaneció de forma fulminante. Varios médicos del centro de salud acudieron tras ser avisados y trataron sin éxito de reanimarle. La autopsia determinó que sufrió un infarto".
El fallecido es Pedro M. P., un vecino muy conocido en Alcobendas y miembro de la banda de rock La Gotera.
