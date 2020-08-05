madrid
La Comunidad de Madrid ha compartido la campaña "Protégete, protégenos", para concienciar sobre la importancia del uso obligatorio de la mascarilla, especialmente en el caso de los jóvenes, que son quienes tienen más facilidad de iniciar los brotes sin tener síntomas previos.
De esta manera, Madrid recuerda que el pasado 27 de julio impuso el uso obligatorio de la mascarilla en espacios públicos, incluidas las terrazas. Se unía así al resto de Comunidades, a excepción de las Islas Canarias, que habían aceptado esta medida para intentar frenar los rebrotes de coronavirus.
El vídeo enseña diferentes formas de descuidarse durante la pandemia y bajar la guardia al uso de la mascarilla y el distanciamiento social, sobre todo en el ámbito del ocio nocturno. Es por esto, que algunas de las medidas de la Comunidad van dirigidas a restringir la ocupación de las terrazas a un máximo de 10 personas y limitar las reuniones privadas, así como el horario de los locales a no más de la 1.30 h.
Asimismo, la OMS recuerda que "la evidencia científica sugiere que las personas asintomáticas pueden propagar fácilmente el SARS-CoV-2". Y un estudio publicado en la revista Nature Medicine, realizado a 94 pacientes de covid-19, revela que el momento en que los infectados son más contagiosos es justo antes de empezar a desarrollar algún síntoma.
De esta manera, la campaña quiere concienciar que "Hay cosas que dan más calor que una mascarilla" durante este verano. Y así prevenir futuros contagios en discotecas, terrazas y hasta en el propio piso, para intentar frenar la propagación entre los más jóvenes.
