La Comunidad de Madrid publica el documento para entrar y salir de la región durante las fiestas de Navidad

El Gabinete regional ha lanzado este martes un sencillo salvoconducto para salir de la región estas navidades, donde se deben incluir los datos personales tanto de la persona que viaja como del familiar o allegado a visitar.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional en un control en una de las salidas de Madrid. - EFE
La Comunidad de Madrid ha lanzado este martes un sencillo salvoconducto para salir de la región estas navidades, donde incluir los datos personales tanto de la persona que viaja como del familiar o allegado a visitar, ha informado el Gobierno regional en redes sociales.

Así, el llamado modelo de declaración responsable sirve para justificar la entrada y salida de la Comunidad de Madrid como consecuencia de desplazamientos a territorios que sean lugar de residencia habitual de familiares o personas allegadas durante el nuevo cierre perimetral que comienza mañana miércoles y que dura hasta el 6 de enero incluida.

El escrito, compuesto por una sola hoja y que puede descargar o imprimir cualquier ciudadano que por motivo justificado vaya a viajar en estas fechas fuera de la región, está compuesto por un apartado para incluir el nombre y apellidos de las personas que se desplazan, el DNI de la persona responsable de la declaración, el domicilio de origen y la dirección de destino, la razón del desplazamiento y relación con la persona a visitar (que distingue entre familiar y allegado), la fecha y la firma.

En el documento, cuyo modelo no es obligatorio presentar, también ha de figurar el nombre, apellidos, DNI, domicilio y teléfono de contacto de familiar y allegado al que se visita. La Comunidad recuerda que la inexactitud o falsedad de carácter esencial de cualquier dato o información que se incorpore a esta declaración responsable determinará la imposibilidad de continuar con el ejercicio del derecho o actividad afectada desde el momento en que se tenga constancia de tales hechos, "sin perjuicio de las responsabilidades a que hubiera lugar".

