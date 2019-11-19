Público
Las comunidades no tramitan los papeles de cerca de 10.000 menores migrantes tutelados

Las autonomías tienen la obligación de gestionar el permiso de residencia de los menores. Sin esta documentación, no pueden empadronarse ni matricularse a cursos de formación profesional.

Una niña migrante juega en el puerto de Algeciras, donde pasó varios días recluida junto a cientos de migrantes llegados en patera el pasado julio. JAIRO VARGAS

Las comunidades autónomas no tramitan la residencia de cerca de 10.000 menores migrantes tutelados pese a tener esa obligación. Según recoge El País, de los 12.300 menores extranjeros no acompañados que se encuentran en España, solo el 21% cuenta con la documentación que le corresponde de acuerdo a la ley. 

Sin el permiso de residencia, los menores no pueden empadronarse ni matricularse a cursos de formación profesional. Según detalla El País, solo 218 menores de entre 16 y 17 años recibieron la autorización para poder trabajar en 2018.

Cuando estos menores cumplen 18 años, pasan a ser migrantes irregulares por este incumplimiento y tienen que abandonar el centro de menores. Entonces se encuentran sin papeles, por lo que tampoco pueden tener un contrato de trabajo por su situación.

