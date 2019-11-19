Las comunidades no tramitan los papeles de cerca de 10.000 menores migrantes tutelados

Las comunidades autónomas no tramitan la residencia de cerca de 10.000 menores migrantes tutelados pese a tener esa obligación. Según recoge El País, de los 12.300 menores extranjeros no acompañados que se encuentran en España, solo el 21% cuenta con la documentación que le corresponde de acuerdo a la ley.
Sin el permiso de residencia, los menores no pueden empadronarse ni matricularse a cursos de formación profesional. Según detalla El País, solo 218 menores de entre 16 y 17 años recibieron la autorización para poder trabajar en 2018.
Cuando estos menores cumplen 18 años, pasan a ser migrantes irregulares por este incumplimiento y tienen que abandonar el centro de menores. Entonces se encuentran sin papeles, por lo que tampoco pueden tener un contrato de trabajo por su situación.
