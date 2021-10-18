Estás leyendo: Concha Márquez Piquer muere a los 75 años debido a una infección pulmonar

La artista ha fallecido la tarde de este lunes a los 75 años de edad después de más de un mes de ingreso en el hospital debido a una infección pulmonar.

Concha Márquez Piquer durante la presentación de su libro, a 17 de diciembre de 2015. Europa Press Reportajes

Una de las artistas más conocidas de España, Concha Márquez Piquer ha fallecido la tarde de este lunes a los 75 años de edad después de más de un mes de ingreso en el hospital debido a una infección pulmonar que finalmente no ha podido superar.

Esta vez ha sido la familia más cercana a la artista la encargada de confirmar el triste desenlace de la vida de una de las mujeres más queridas de nuestro país. Con una vida repleta de privilegios y amistades geniales como Orson Welles o Picasso, hay que recordar que la hija de doña Concha Piquer contrajo matrimonio con Curro Romero en la Iglesia de los Jerónimos de Madrid cuando ella a penas tenía 17 años.

Acompañada por sus hijas y su marido hasta el último momento, familiares y amigos le darán el último adiós el próximo miércoles en Madrid en una despedida muy íntima respetando así los últimos deseos de Concha Márquez Piquer

