Condena a Pablo Hasél El rapero Pablo Hasél, condenado a seis meses por agredir a un periodista de TV3

El juez considera que el cantante empujó, insultó y roció con un líquido de limpieza al reportero, y por este motivo, además de la pena de prisión, le obliga a indemnizar a la víctima con 12.150 euros.

El rapero Pablo Hasél ante en la Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Archivo
LLEIDA

EUROPA PRESS

El juzgado de lo Penal número 1 de Lleida ha condenado al rapero Pablo Hasél a seis meses de prisión por un delito de lesiones por agredir a un periodista de TV3 en una rueda de prensa en el Rectorado de la Universitat de Lleida (UdL), ocupado por estudiantes y personas que no estudiaban en junio de 2016, según la sentencia a la que ha tenido acceso Europa Press.

El juez considera probado que Hasél empujó, insultó y roció con un líquido de limpieza al periodista, y por este motivo, además de la pena de prisión, le obliga a indemnizar a la víctima con 12.150 euros, ha informado este viernes el diario Segre.

La sentencia, que puede ser recurrida, condena por un delito de coacciones a Hasél y a otros tres acusados y se impone a cada uno de ellos una multa de 5.400 euros por haber impedido que los periodistas grabaran tapándoles las cámaras.

