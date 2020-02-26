Estás leyendo: Condenado por abuso sexual el joven que acosó en directo a una reportera de la televisión de Canarias

Acoso machista Condenado por abuso sexual el joven que acosó en directo a una reportera de la televisión de Canarias

El joven ha sido condenado por un juzgado de Arrecife (Lanzarote) a pagar 2.410 euros de multa y a cumplir una orden de alejamiento de 300 metros de la periodista

Momento en el que el acusado besa a la reportera de la televisión canaria.
madrid

Público | efe

El joven que el pasado fin de semana acosó en pleno directo a una reportera de Radio Televisión Canaria (RTVC) cuando ésta informaba de la intensa calima que azotaba al archipiélago ha sido condenado por un juzgado de Arrecife (Lanzarote) a pagar 2.410 euros de multa y a cumplir una orden de alejamiento de 300 metros del domicilio de la periodista o de su su lugar de trabajo o cualquier otro sitio frecuentado por ella en los próximos 16 meses.

En concreto, el acusado ha sido condenado por un delito de abusos sexuales y penado con una multa de 12 meses, por la que deberá pagar una cuota de 6 euros al día (total, 2.160 euros) y por otro delito leve de lesiones, ya que tras besar a la periodista Raquel Guillán sin su consentimiento se le cayó la cartera y la periodista intentó cogerla para identificarlo, pero el acusado lo impidió empujándola y tirándole del pelo.

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado fin de semana cuando el condenado se acercó a la reportera y la besó delante de las cámaras sin su consentimiento. Ahora, el joven deberá pagar por su actitud machista.

La Asociación de la Prensa de Tenerife (APT) condenó el ataque machista sufrido por Raquel Guillán. En un comunicado, la Asociación informó de que la periodista y su compañero pudieron evitar una segunda agresión al intentar identificar al autor del hecho.

La APT indicó que se trata de una intolerable conducta, expresó su solidaridad con los profesionales que sufrieron este ataque y confía en que no vuelva a repetirse "para menoscabo de la integridad informativa que llevan a cabo los profesionales debidamente acreditados y mucho menos cuando se hace en directo"

