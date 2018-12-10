Condenados dos integrantes de la banda 'Los rompehuesos', un clan que fracturaba las piernas a indigentes para estafar a los seguros

Dos de los integrantes de la banda conocida como Los rompehuesos, un clan que utilizaba a indigentes para estafar a los seguros, han sido condenados por la Justicia de San Isidro (Argentina). En septiembre de 2012, cinco personas, entre ellas una pareja de abogados, fueron detenidas por fracturar las piernas a personas con necesidades extremas con el fin de cobrar las indemnizaciones.
El modus operandi consistía en llevar a las víctimas a una nave, donde les rompían una pierna y luego las trasladaban al hospital. Según recoge el diario La Nación, esta banda pudo obtener alrededor de 12 millones de pesos.
En ocasiones, las víctimas recibían entre 1.500 y 3.000 pesos, pero en otras, no recibían nada. Incluso, las obligaban y amenazaban en caso de recular.
Aunque aún no se han anunciado las condenas, el cabecilla de la banda, Hugo Schiber, está acusado de asociación ilítica, mientras que su gestor, Ceferino Herrera, está acusado de pertenecer a la misma. "Ha quedado probado que Hugo Schiber se ha dedicado a esto durante más de treinta años. El patrimonio personal que logró forjar a partir de las cuantiosas sumas de dinero reclamadas en las falsas pretensiones civiles, su absoluto desprecio por la condición de las víctimas, personas con las carencias más terribles, tanto económicas como culturales". aseguró la fiscal en su alegato recogido por Clarín.
