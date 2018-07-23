Condenados dos profesionales sanitarios por dejar morir a un hombre a 70 metros de un centro de salud

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha condenado a una médico y un enfermero del centro de salud del municipio de Tres Cantos por un delito de omisión del deber de socorro en 2015. Los sanitarios fueron requeridos para asistir a un hombre que sufrió una parada cardiorespiratoria a 70 metros del ambulatorio, y estos le negaron la atención.
La sentencia dictada por la Sección 15ª de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid multa como autores de un delito de omisión del deber de socorro, tipificado en el artículo 196 en relación con el artículo 195.1 del Código Penal. Además, recoge la inhabilitación especial lo que les supone la pérdida automática de su condición de empleado público.
Concretamente, el fallo recoge una multa de 1.920 euros para la médico y de 1.680 para el enfermero, además de la inhabilitación especial para profesión sanitaria de seis meses y una indemnización de 40.000 euros para la viuda y de 30.000 para cada uno de los hijos.
La acusación culpaba a los empleados públicos de haberse negado a salir del centro de salud, cruzar la calle y atender al paciente que se había desplomado en la pista del frontón municipal de Tres Cantos, se había hecho una herida abierta en la cabeza y quedó inconsciente.
El hijo del paciente y dos policías locales solicitaron ayuda sanitaria. Los policías se ofrecieron a trasladarlos en su coche patrulla, pero no accedieron. Los acusados alegaron que tenían prohibido salir del ambulatorio si no recibían permiso por parte del jefe de guardia del Servicio de Coordinación de Urgencia.
