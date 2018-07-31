Público
Condenan a 14 años a un hombre que intentó matar a su hijastro y prendió fuego a la vivienda familiar en Valencia

El TSJCV ha condenado a 14 años al hombre que intentó asesinar a su hijastro además de provocar un fuerte incendio en el domicilio familiar de la valenciana localidad de Bélgida.

Ciudad de la Justicia de València. EUROPA PRESS

La Sección Segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de Valencia ha condenado a 14 años y tres meses de prisión a un hombre que intentó matar a uno de los dos hijos de su mujer y que, posteriormente, prendió fuego a la vivienda familiar, en la localidad valenciana de Bélgida.

Según consta en una sentencia facilitada por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV), la Sala le considera culpable de los delitos de tentativa de asesinato -con la agravante de parentesco- y de incendio y le impone una indemnización de más de 24.000 euros que deberá abonar al joven agredido.

El hombre también deberá compensar económicamente a la mujer, a los dos hijos de esta y a su vecina por los daños materiales del fuego. Asimismo, se le impone la prohibición de acercarse a menos de 200 metros o de comunicarse con la mujer y su hijo en 12 años y tres meses. El condenado, que convivía en una casa en el municipio valenciano de Bélgida con su mujer, una hija de ambos menor de edad y otros dos hijos mayores de edad de su esposa, entró en febrero de 2016 en la habitación de uno de estos armado con un machete, que le clavó en el pecho. Previamente, el hombre había echado a un perro de raza Rotweiler que normalmente acompañaba a la víctima cuando dormía.

Tras la primera agresión, el chico se despertó y pudo defenderse de nuevas cuchilladas y de un intento de estrangulamiento, aunque como consecuencia de la agresión sufrió lesiones que hicieron peligrar su vida. Posteriormente, el agresor prendió fuego en tres puntos distintos de la zona de habitaciones de la casa familiar. El incendio calcinó muebles y enseres personales y también afectó a un almacén contiguo a la vivienda. Finalmente, el ahora condenado tuvo que pedir ayuda y fue necesaria la intervención de los bomberos para rescatarle de las llamas.

