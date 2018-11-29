La Audiencia Provincial de Bizkaia ha condenado a dos años de cárcel y cuatro años de inhabilitación a uno de los seis ertzainas que estaban acusados de homicidio imprudente por la muerte en abril de 2012 del aficionado del Athletic de Bilbao, Iñigo Cabacas, a consecuencia de un pelotazo de goma, puede ser recurrida en el plazo de cinco días ante la Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo.
Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, el Tribunal ha decidido condenar al agente de máxima graduación de los que estaban procesados, y que, durante el juicio, aseguró que, cuando se produjo la carga policial en el callejón de María Díaz de Haro, en el que falleció Cabacas, ni siquiera salió de la furgoneta. Los otros cinco encausados han sido absueltos.
Con la pena que se le ha impuesto, este oficial de la Ertzaintza no ingresará en prisión ni deberá dejar su puesto de trabajo, ya que se encuentra jubilado. El tribunal considera al condenado responsable de homicidio cometido por imprudencia grave profesional y le impone dos años de prisión, con la accesoria de inhabilitación especial para el derecho de sufragio durante el tiempo de la condena, y cuatro años de inhabilitación para el ejercicio de su profesión.
Cabe interponer recurso de casación ante la Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo en un plazo de cinco días hábiles desde su notificación y se presentará en la Audiencia.
El aficionado del Athletic recibió un impacto en la cabeza de pelota de goma tras el partido celebrado en San Mamés el 5 de abril de 2012 entre el Schalke 04 alemán y el equipo rojiblanco, y falleció cuatro días después en el Hospital de Basurto.
