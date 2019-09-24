Condenan a nueve personas por interrumpir un acto del Principado en Oviedo en 2018

El Juzgado de lo Penal número 2 de Oviedo ha notificado este martes, día 24, el fallo que condena a cuatro meses de prisión a nueve de las diez personas a las que se les imputaba un delito de desórdenes públicos en el Hotel de la Reconquista, mientras que absuelve a los diez del delito leve de amenazas.
La sentencia condena, además, a una multa de 240 euros por un delito leve de maltrato de obra, al hombre que identifica como cabecilla del grupo que el 11 de enero de 2018 irrumpió en el Salón Covadonga del Hotel de la Reconquista durante una acto organizado por la entonces Consejería de Empleo, Industria y Turismo del Principado.
La sentencia, que no es firme, puede ser recurrida ante la Audiencia Provincial, según informan desde el Tribunal Superior de Justicia del Principado de Asturias.
El juicio se inició el día 16 y un centenar de personas se concentraron ante los juzgados para respaldar a los acusados con pancartas y bajo consignas como 'la protesta no es delito' o 'viva la lucha de la clase obrera'.
