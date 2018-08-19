Público
Público

Sucesos Un conductor 'kamikaze' provoca un grave accidente en la M-30 dejando ocho heridos

Los equipos de emergencias han tenido que rescatar a dos personas que han quedada atrapadas en sus vehículos tras el choque provocado por un conductor que ha circulado casi veinte kilómetros en sentido contrario

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un conductor que circulaba en sentido contrario en la M-30 ha chocado contra 4 vehículos. TWITTER EMERGENCIAS MADRID

Un conductor que circulaba en sentido contrario en la M-30 ha chocado contra 4 vehículos. TWITTER EMERGENCIAS MADRID

Un total de ocho personas han resultado heridas en la madrugada este sábado por la noche tras sufrir un accidente de tráfico al chocar con un presunto conductor kamikaze que circulaba en dirección contraria en la autovía madrileña M-30, según han informado fuentes de Emergencias Madrid.

De acuerdo con las investigaciones preliminares de la Policía Municipal, que continúa en estos momentos con la investigación, el presunto kamikaze habría circulado en dirección contraria desde el kilómetro 2 de la M-30 hasta el 21, donde ha colisionado con otros cuatro vehículos.

El impacto ha sido muy grave, por lo que, como consecuencia, el conductor, de unos 52 años, ha quedado semiatrapado y ha necesitado ayuda de los Bomberos de Madrid para poder salir del coche, tras lo cual ha sido trasladado con pronóstico menos grave al Hospital Clínico de Madrid.

Otro de los conductores afectados, un joven de 31 años, ha quedado totalmente atrapado en su vehículo debido a la fuerza del impacto, por lo que los bomberos han tenido que hacer uso de técnicas de excarcelación. Acto seguido ha sido trasladado al Hospital Gregorio Marañón con policontusiones.

Los equipos de emergencias tratan de rescatar a una de las personas que han quedada atrapadas en sus vehículos por el accidente provocado por un conductor que circulaba por la M-30 en sentido contrario. TWITTER EMERGENCIAS MADRID

Los equipos de emergencias tratan de rescatar a una de las personas que han quedada atrapadas en sus vehículos por el accidente provocado por un conductor que circulaba por la M-30 en sentido contrario. TWITTER EMERGENCIAS MADRID

Otras seis personas han resultado heridas, entre ellas cuatro miembros de una misma familia, incluyendo a un menor de 14 años.

La Policía Municipal se ha visto obligada a cortar un tramo de la M-30 a causa del accidente, ya que los vehículos afectados han quedado dispersados a lo largo de varios metros.

Etiquetas