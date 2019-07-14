Público
Policía Piden el fin de los ingresos forzados de personas con problemas de salud mental

La Confederación Salud Mental España exige que la Policía forme a personal para que cuente con agentes especializados.

La Confederación Salud Mental critica los ingresos forzosos cuando se realizan 'a modo de detención policial'. / EFE

La Confederación Salud Mental España ha reclamado que se frenen los ingresos de personas con problemas de salud mental contra su voluntad, sobre todo cuando se realizan "a modo de detención policial".

El presidente de la Confederación, Nel González Zapico, estima que los ingresos deben ser una "práctica clínica", puesto que los ingresos forzosos, la sobremedicación y la retención mecánica vulneran los derechos del colectivo.

Por ello, Zapico ha exigido que la Policía cuente con personal formado en salud mental, aunque ha reconocido que las actuales prácticas reflejan la falta de recursos para abordar el problema.

La Confederación Salud Mental España presentó el viernes el Plan Estratégico 2019-2022, que aboga por establecer alianzas con las administraciones públicas, así como con organismos privados y con entidades del tercer sector.

