Abusos en la Iglesia Los obispos se lavan las manos sobre los abusos sexuales a menores en la Iglesia

El presidente de la Conferencia Espiscopal, Ricardo Blázquez, alega que no tiene autoridad para encargar informes sobre los casos de pederastia y señala que está a la espera de recibir del Vaticano las normas de actuación en casos de abusos.

El cardenal Ricardo Blázquez, presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal Española. / EFE

La Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE) no encargará a las diócesis un informe sobre los casos de pederastia que han podido ocurrir en el seno de la Iglesia católica porque, según alega, "no tiene autoridad" para hacerlo.

Así lo ha asegurado este miércoles el presidente de la CEE, Ricardo Blázquez, en una rueda de prensa días después de asistir en Roma al encuentro para la protección de menores convocado por el papa Francisco.

En una concurrida rueda de prensa, Blázquez ha señalado que está a la espera de recibir del Vaticano las normas de actuación frente a los casos de abusos sexuales a menores, que aún se están elaborando y serán comunes para toda la Iglesia.  Sin embargo, no ha adelantado cuales serán las medidas concretas que vayan a adoptar frente a los abusos.

