madrid
La clase de cuarto curso de la ESO a la que asiste la Princesa Leonor en el Colegio Santa María de los Rosales de Madrid ha sido confinada tras confirmarse un positivo por la covid-19, según ha adelantado Telemadrid.
Una compañera de la princesa de Asturias en la clase de este colegio ubicado en el madrileño distrito de Aravaca ha dado positivo por transmisión familiar de los padres, según la cadena de televisión madrileña.
Tras confirmarse este positivo se han puesto en marcha los protocolos sanitarios habituales y toda la clase deberá someterse a una cuarentena de 14 días en casa.
El pasado miércoles la Princesa Leonor acudió por primera vez en este curso escolar al citado centro y este viernes lo ha hecho por primera vez acompañada de su hermana Sofía.
Las autoridades del centro han establecido un protocolo sanitario por la covid-19 que incluye, entre otras medidas, la toma de temperatura a la entrada a las instalaciones.
