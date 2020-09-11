Estás leyendo: Confinada la clase de la princesa Leonor en el colegio Santa María de los Rosales por un positivo

Una compañera de la princesa de Asturias en la clase de este colegio ubicado en el madrileño distrito de Aravaca ha dado positivo por transmisión familiar de los padres, lo que obliga a confinar durante 14 días al resto de los alumnos.

La princesa Leonor, en el interior del coche que conducía el rey Felipe VI, a su llegada el primer día de clase a su colegio. (EMILIO NARANJO | EFE)

La clase de cuarto curso de la ESO a la que asiste la Princesa Leonor en el Colegio Santa María de los Rosales de Madrid ha sido confinada tras confirmarse un positivo por la covid-19, según ha adelantado Telemadrid.

Una compañera de la princesa de Asturias en la clase de este colegio ubicado en el madrileño distrito de Aravaca ha dado positivo por transmisión familiar de los padres, según la cadena de televisión madrileña.

Tras confirmarse este positivo se han puesto en marcha los protocolos sanitarios habituales y toda la clase deberá someterse a una cuarentena de 14 días en casa.

El pasado miércoles la Princesa Leonor acudió por primera vez en este curso escolar al citado centro y este viernes lo ha hecho por primera vez acompañada de su hermana Sofía.

Las autoridades del centro han establecido un protocolo sanitario por la covid-19 que incluye, entre otras medidas, la toma de temperatura a la entrada a las instalaciones.

