De las 37 zonas básicas de salud que serán confinadas, hay tres que tienen incidencias por debajo de los 1.000 habitantes y hay otras cinco que superan los 1.000 contagios y no serán confinadas.

Una mujer sale a la terraza en uno de los barrios confinados / Getty Images
público / EUROPA PRESS

La Comunidad de Madrid restringirá desde este lunes la movilidad en 37 zonas básicas de salud, que se encuentran en seis distritos de la capital (Carabanchel, Usera, Villaverde, Villa de Vallecas, Puente de Vallecas y Ciudad Lineal) y en otros siete municipios de la región (Fuenlabrada, Humanes, Moraleja de Enmedio, Parla, Getafe, San Sebastián de los Reyes y Alcobendas).

Según el Gobierno de Madrid, la decisión de confinar estas zonas básicas de salud se toma en función de la incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días -que debe ser superior a 1.000 por 100.000 habitantes-, la incidencia acumulada con una tendencia estable o creciente y la contigüidad geográfica que facilite el control perimetral de la movilidad. Pero de las 37 zonas que serán confinadas, no todas cumplen dichos requisitos. Hay tres (Francia, Las Margaritas y Sánchez Morate) que tienen incidencias por debajo de los 1.000 habitantes y hay otras cinco (Doctor Trueta, Las Fronteras, Lavapiés, Miguel Servet y Sierra de Guadarrama) que superan los 1.000 casos y no serán confinados.

En el siguiente mapa, se puede comprobar la tasa de incidencia acumulada de casos de coronavirus en los últimos 14 días en Madrid: 

Y en el siguiente mapa se pueden consultar las zonas afectadas por las restricciones: 

Y por último, así está aumentando el número de casos notificados en la Comunidad de Madrid: 

